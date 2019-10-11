277 terrorists neutralized in northern Syria op: Defense Ministry

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A total of 277 terrorists have been neutralized so far since Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Oct. 11.

The ministry said on Twitter that “49 more PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists neutralized during night-long operations within the scope of Operation Peace Spring. A total of 277 terrorists neutralized so far since Turkey started Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.”

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to secure its borders and Syria's territorial integrity by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees.