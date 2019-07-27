255 terrorists 'neutralized' in N Iraq in 3 months: Ministry

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A total of 255 terrorists have been “neutralized” in Turkey’s anti-terror operations in northern Iraq over the past three months, according to the National Defense Ministry on July 27.

In a Twitter post, the ministry gave the latest figures of the terrorists “neutralized” in counter-terrorism operations, including Operation Claw, in northern Iraq.

It said 34 terrorists were “neutralized” in airstrikes conducted between July 17-19.

Turkish authorities often use "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

On July 13, Turkey launched Operation Claw-2 as a follow-up to the successfully ongoing Claw-1, which was launched on May 27.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people.

