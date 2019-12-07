25,000 civilians displaced in Idlib

  • December 07 2019 14:47:00

25,000 civilians displaced in Idlib

IDLIB-Anadolu Agency
25,000 civilians displaced in Idlib

Some 25,000 civilians were displaced in northwestern Syria last week after the attacks of regime and Russia on the Idlib de-escalation zone, a Syrian NGO said on Dec. 7.

Mohammad Halaj, director of Syria's Response Coordination Group, told Anadolu Agency that thousands of civilians were displaced in the first week of December due to attacks by Bashar al-Assad regime forces, Iran-backed terror groups and Russia.

Halaj underscored that the humanitarian crisis in Idlib was getting worse, and added: “Around 425,000 civilians are living in Maarat al-Nouman, Saraqib and Ariha districts and rural areas. If the attacks target these places with the same violence, the number of displaced will rise more.”

He added that the regime forces and Russia also target hospitals, schools, mosques, civilian defense centers and houses to prevent the return of the people.

Most of the displaced people are taking shelter in places neighboring Reyhanlı, Turkey's southern border province of Hatay, as well as areas liberated from terrorists during Turkey's anti-terror offensives, Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch.

Turkey and Russia agreed in September 2018 to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

However, the consistent violations by the Syrian regime and its allies killed over 1,300 civilians since the date of agreement.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to some four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces from throughout the war-weary country.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.

Syrians,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Sabiha Gökçen wins best airport award

    Sabiha Gökçen wins best airport award

  2. Turkey condemns Greece over expulsion of Libyan ambassador

    Turkey condemns Greece over expulsion of Libyan ambassador

  3. Record number of people behind bars in Turkey, data shows

    Record number of people behind bars in Turkey, data shows

  4. Erdoğan rejects reference to 'Islamic terror'

    Erdoğan rejects reference to 'Islamic terror'

  5. Any chance to reset Turkish-EU ties?

    Any chance to reset Turkish-EU ties?
Recommended
Artificial Intelligence can minimize misdiagnosis: Expert

Artificial Intelligence can minimize misdiagnosis: Expert
Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze
Iraqi officials raise Dec 6s toll to 25 protesters killed

Iraqi officials raise Dec 6's toll to 25 protesters killed
US military has enough capability in Middle East for now: Esper

US military has enough capability in Middle East for now: Esper
Ankara concerned over use of force in French protests

Ankara concerned over 'use of force' in French protests
Sochi deal provides stability in Syria: Russian FM

Sochi deal provides stability in Syria: Russian FM
WORLD Chinese-American freed from Iran, Iranian freed from US in prisoner swap

Chinese-American freed from Iran, Iranian freed from US in prisoner swap

A Chinese-American detained in Iran in 2016 and later charged for spying was freed and an imprisoned Iranian was released by Washington in return, and both were flown to their countries, an Iranian official said on Dec. 7.
ECONOMY Turkey, Afghanistan sign cooperation agreement

Turkey, Afghanistan sign cooperation agreement

Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) on Dec. 6 said it has signed a cooperation deal on information sharing with Afghanistan's National Procurement Authority.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes, Fener out for consecutive wins

Anadolu Efes, Fener out for consecutive wins

Istanbul’s Anadolu Efes returns to Fernando Buesa Arena, where it achieved the club’s greatest Euroleague success by reaching the championship game last May to extend its winning streak to six games.