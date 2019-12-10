2020 to be Africa year for Turkey, says trade minister

  • December 10 2019 10:13:05

2020 to be Africa year for Turkey, says trade minister

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
2020 to be Africa year for Turkey, says trade minister

Just around the corner, 2020 will be Africa year for Turkey which is engaged in several trade works in the continent, Turkey’s trade minister said on Dec. 9.

Addressing the consultation meeting of African Business Councils under Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board, Ruhsar Pekcan recalled that Turkey has embassies in 42 countries and commercial counselors in 26 countries of the Africa continent.

Pekcan also said Turkey enjoys free trade agreements (FTA) with five countries, deals for reciprocal protection of investment with 30 countries, as well as agreements with 13 countries to prevent double taxation.

Turkish officials will pay visits to Morocco, Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda and Mozambique to increase the number of agreements, she said.

Turkey signed FTAs with Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia and Mauritius, Pekcan said, adding deals with Sudan and Ghana are in process of approval.

"Our negotiations are ongoing with Somalia and Seychelles, while we will sign preferential trade agreements with Mozambique and Mauritania," she added.

Turkey will probably organize a Turkey-Africa partnership summit in April under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, the official said.

Turkey and African countries' bilateral trade rose $23.8 billion in 2018 from $5.5 billion in 2003, while Turkey's exports jumped by 579% to $14.4 billion in the same period, according to Pekcan.

But $14 billion export figure is too low for the large Africa continent, she said, urging Turkey to increase target oriented works in Africa amid rising global protectionist policies.

"When we unveiled our Export Master Plan, we chose five targeted sectors and 17 countries which included Ethiopia, Morocco, Kenya, and South Africa," she said.

Pekcan also stated that Turkey should establish trade and logistic centers in the African continent.

Touching on protectionist policies across the globe, the official said their negative effect was $893 million in 2017 while it was $7.2 billion in 2018 on Turkey's trade.

"The effect is expected to reach $11 billion in 2019. If the U.K. leaves the EU without deal, the U.S. will start to implement new sanctions on the automotive sector, and it can reach $14.4 billion," she highlighted.

Pekcan added: "We should play a proactive role in our target markets and countries which have potential."

Nail Olpak, the head of the DEIK, said African Business Councils work with 45 countries ready for increasing economic relations between Turkey and Africa.

Turkey and African countries' bilateral trade is yet to achieve the desired level, he said.

DEIK will organize several events, including Turkey-Africa Economy and Business Forum, in 2020, he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan slams Macron over ‘Islamic terrorism’ expression

    Erdoğan slams Macron over ‘Islamic terrorism’ expression

  2. Boris Johnson gets served coffee the classic Turkish way

    Boris Johnson gets served coffee the classic Turkish way

  3. Why Greece is crying

    Why Greece is crying

  4. CHP leader voices support for probing politicians’ wealth

    CHP leader voices support for probing politicians’ wealth

  5. Police disperse women's ‘Las Tesis’ dance protest in Istanbul

    Police disperse women's ‘Las Tesis’ dance protest in Istanbul
Recommended
European bank backs Turkeys maritime industry

European bank backs Turkey's maritime industry
Survey forecasts interest rates drop in Turkey

Survey forecasts interest rates drop in Turkey
Economists expect $1.6B+ current account surplus

Economists expect $1.6B+ current account surplus
Central Bank revises reserve requirement rule

Central Bank revises reserve requirement rule
European bank finances Turkish bus-ticketing app

European bank finances Turkish bus-ticketing app
Aramco to be worth more than $2T: Saudi energy minister

Aramco to be worth more than $2T: Saudi energy minister
WORLD Police open criminal probe into New Zealand volcano deaths

Police open criminal probe into New Zealand volcano deaths 

New Zealand police on Dec. 10 announced a criminal investigation to probe how an eruption at the White Island volcano led to an estimated 13 deaths.  

ECONOMY European bank backs Turkeys maritime industry

European bank backs Turkey's maritime industry

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided a $17.5 million loan to the operator of Tekirdag port on the Sea of Marmara, the bank said in a statement on Dec. 10.
SPORTS Russia banned for 4 years from Olympics, 2022 World Cup

Russia banned for 4 years from Olympics, 2022 World Cup

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Dec. 9 handed a four-year ban to Russia for major sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 World Cup.