  • December 03 2019 08:56:35

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
2 Turkish soldiers killed in terrorist attacks

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in terrorist attacks in northern Syria and northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Dec. 2.

One soldier was killed at the hospital after being critically injured by a mortar attack in the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria, the ministry said.

The other was killedduring Operation Claw in northern Iraq, with another injured.

The ministry noted that Turkish security forces retaliated the attacks.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, followed by its second and third phases in July and late August.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Under two separate deals with the U.S. and Russia, Turkey paused the operation to allow the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the planned Syria safe zone.

But the terrorists have failed to withdraw from some areas and continue to attack both soldiers and civilians.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.

