2 security officers killed, 7 injured in SE Turkey

ŞIRNAK-Anadolu Agency

At least two security officers were killed and seven others injured in a blast when an explosive device planted by PKK terror group in southeastern Şırnak province detonated on Dec. 9, according to the provincial governor’s office.

The incident happened while the security forces were trying to defuse an improvised explosive device planted by the PKK terrorists in Idil district.

The explosive device went off martyring two security officers and injuring seven others.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.