2 security officers killed, 7 injured in SE Turkey

  • December 10 2019 09:32:21

2 security officers killed, 7 injured in SE Turkey

ŞIRNAK-Anadolu Agency
2 security officers killed, 7 injured in SE Turkey

At least two security officers were killed and seven others injured in a blast when an explosive device planted by PKK terror group in southeastern Şırnak province detonated on Dec. 9, according to the provincial governor’s office.

The incident happened while the security forces were trying to defuse an improvised explosive device planted by the PKK terrorists in Idil district.

The explosive device went off martyring two security officers and injuring seven others.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan slams Macron over ‘Islamic terrorism’ expression

    Erdoğan slams Macron over ‘Islamic terrorism’ expression

  2. Boris Johnson gets served coffee the classic Turkish way

    Boris Johnson gets served coffee the classic Turkish way

  3. Why Greece is crying

    Why Greece is crying

  4. CHP leader voices support for probing politicians’ wealth

    CHP leader voices support for probing politicians’ wealth

  5. Police disperse women's ‘Las Tesis’ dance protest in Istanbul

    Police disperse women's ‘Las Tesis’ dance protest in Istanbul
Recommended
Turkey has huge potential to cut emissions: Report

Turkey has huge potential to cut emissions: Report
Turkey extradites another foreign terrorist

Turkey extradites another foreign terrorist
Turkish, Russian defense ministers hold phone call

Turkish, Russian defense ministers hold phone call
Turkey, NATO to continue supporting Afghanistan: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey, NATO to continue supporting Afghanistan: FM Çavuşoğlu
Erdoğan says Libya deal shows determination to protect rights

Erdoğan says Libya deal shows determination to protect rights
Erdoğan slams Macron over ‘Islamic terrorism’ expression

Erdoğan slams Macron over ‘Islamic terrorism’ expression
WORLD Police open criminal probe into New Zealand volcano deaths

Police open criminal probe into New Zealand volcano deaths 

New Zealand police on Dec. 10 announced a criminal investigation to probe how an eruption at the White Island volcano led to an estimated 13 deaths.  

ECONOMY European bank backs Turkeys maritime industry

European bank backs Turkey's maritime industry

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided a $17.5 million loan to the operator of Tekirdag port on the Sea of Marmara, the bank said in a statement on Dec. 10.
SPORTS Russia banned for 4 years from Olympics, 2022 World Cup

Russia banned for 4 years from Olympics, 2022 World Cup

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Dec. 9 handed a four-year ban to Russia for major sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 World Cup.