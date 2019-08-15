2 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces “neutralized” Thursday two PKK terrorists in southeastern Turkey, the nation's Defense Ministry said.

Security forces retaliated against a PKK terrorist attack on a Turkish military base in Dağlıca, a village in the southeastern Hakkari province, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including men, women, children and infants.