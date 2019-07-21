2 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

At least two PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in the eastern province of Ağrı on July 21, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

The security forces carried out air-backed counter-terrorism operation in Ağrı, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.