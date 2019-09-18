2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

  • September 18 2019 15:45:00

2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

A huge fire broke out at a chemicals factory in Istanbul on Sept. 18, injuring two firefighters.

Flames broke out at a factory in a local Leather Organized Industrial Zone in Tuzla district on the Asian side of the province. Its source is yet to be determined.

Several firefighters were injured trying to put out the blaze, which spread to vehicles in the parking lot of the factory.

A 138-strong firefighter team backed by 48 fire trucks has been tackling the fire, Ali Karahan, head of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Firefighting Division told Anadolu Agency.

Efforts to extinguish the flame are underway while an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Turkey, chemical factory,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to speed up efforts for EU visa liberalization

    Turkey to speed up efforts for EU visa liberalization

  2. Turkey condemns mistreatment in Greece sports event

    Turkey condemns mistreatment in Greece sports event

  3. UK court allows appeal on Ankara deal

    UK court allows appeal on Ankara deal

  4. Up to 3 million Syrians can be settled in safe zone: Erdoğan

    Up to 3 million Syrians can be settled in safe zone: Erdoğan

  5. Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship

    Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship
Recommended
Up to 3 million Syrians can be settled in safe zone: Erdoğan

Up to 3 million Syrians can be settled in safe zone: Erdoğan

Syrian children to be taught Turkish at schools

Syrian children to be taught Turkish at schools
WHO awards Turkish woman academic

WHO awards Turkish woman academic 
2,000-year-old milestone used as coffee table in Turkey’s west

2,000-year-old milestone used as coffee table in Turkey’s west
New phase begins in Turkeys northern Iraq operation

New phase begins in Turkey's northern Iraq operation
Russian plane debuts intl flight for Teknofest

Russian plane debuts int'l flight for Teknofest
WORLD Turkey has everything to be on the space power list: Roscosmos

Turkey has everything to be on the space power list: Roscosmos

Turkey has everything it needs to be on the space power list and Russia is willing to cooperate for the first Turkish astronaut in space, the director-general of the Russian space agency (Roscosmos) said on Sept. 18.

ECONOMY Turkey looks to raise manufacturings share of GDP

Turkey looks to raise manufacturing's share of GDP

Turkey is looking to significantly boost manufacturing's share of the nation’s GDP by 2023, the country's industry and technology minister said on Sept. 18. 
SPORTS Turkeys Kayaalp wins gold in World Wrestling Championships

Turkey's Kayaalp wins gold in World Wrestling Championships

Turkish athlete Rıza Kayaalp on Sept. 17 claimed gold medal in the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.   