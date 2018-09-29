16-year-old gets 4.5 years in prison for kissing 13-year-old

  • September 29 2018 13:41:00

16-year-old gets 4.5 years in prison for kissing 13-year-old

Salim Uzun – ANTALYA
16-year-old gets 4.5 years in prison for kissing 13-year-old

A court in the southern province of Antalya has handed down a prison sentence of four years and six months to a 16-year-old boy for kissing 13-year-old girl at school.

“The expert report about the high schooler [with the initials] A.K. has emphasized that he had undertaken this action with the impulse of puberty and there was no need about punishment, but the prosecutor and judge did not take this into account. Following the trial process, A.K. has received a punishment on charges of sexual assault,” the lawyer Sevcan Aydın Uzun told daily Hürriyet on Sept 28.

The case concerns the 16-year-old A.K. and 13-year-old S.Ö. who have hugged and kissed each other on the school premises of the latter. The incident however was taken to the judiciary when a schoolmate of the 13-year old S.Ö. (known with initials A.Ş) took the video of the two kissing and shared it with friends. Once the relevant video was seen by the school management, a lawsuit was opened at the Antalya 6th Heavy Penalty Court against the middle schooler A.Ş. for “using children in the production of inappropriate images” and the high schooler A.K. for “sexual assault.”

Also, four children who were sent the relevant video stood trial on charges of “sharing inappropriate images in which children were used.”

In ruling handed down on Sept. 28, the Antalya court acquitted the five children, including the one who took the relevant video, while giving an imprisonment sentence of 4.5 years to the 16-year-old A.K.

“An incident which the children saw a game has gone all the way to the Heavy Penalty Court,” lawyer Uzun said following the court ruling.

Turkey, Antalya, School

MOST POPULAR

  1. 16-year-old gets 4.5 years in prison for kissing 13-year-old

    16-year-old gets 4.5 years in prison for kissing 13-year-old

  2. Turkey continues with daylight saving time permanently

    Turkey continues with daylight saving time permanently

  3. Turkey to get two more F-35 fighter jets in March 2019

    Turkey to get two more F-35 fighter jets in March 2019

  4. Turkish opposition parties criticize government over economic program

    Turkish opposition parties criticize government over economic program

  5. Time to rid Manbij of YPG, says Turkish FM

    Time to rid Manbij of YPG, says Turkish FM
Recommended
Istanbul court bans man from using public transport in sexual assault case

Istanbul court bans man from using public transport in sexual assault case
Turkey continues with daylight saving time permanently

Turkey continues with daylight saving time permanently
Gökçe Aytulu takes helm at Hürriyet Daily News

Gökçe Aytulu takes helm at Hürriyet Daily News
Fethullah Gülen’s brother sentenced to 10.5 years in jail

Fethullah Gülen’s brother sentenced to 10.5 years in jail
417 suspects sought in money laundering probe

417 suspects sought in money laundering probe
Turks spend over 400 minutes on phone each month

Turks spend over 400 minutes on phone each month
Governor meets Syrian community leaders to ease tension in Turkey’s Şanlıurfa

Governor meets Syrian community leaders to ease tension in Turkey’s Şanlıurfa
WORLD Chinese destroyer extremely close to US warship: US

Chinese destroyer extremely close to US warship: US    

A Chinese warship sailed within yards of an American destroyer -- forcing it to change course -- in an “unsafe and unprofessional” encounter as the US vessel was in contested waters in the South China Sea, an official said Oct. 1.
ECONOMY Turkish automotive market shrinks in first nine months

Turkish automotive market shrinks in first nine months

Turkey’s car and light commercial vehicle sales between January and September fell 26.12 percent compared to the same period in 2017, the Automotive Distributors’ Association (ODD) said on Oct. 2.
SPORTS Madrid heads to Moscow with fewer stars and bigger plans for future

Madrid heads to Moscow with fewer stars and bigger plans for future

Luka Modric returns to the Luzhniki Stadium on Oct. 2, the scene of Croatia’s World Cup final defeat to France, not only as FIFA’s best men’s player but the star of Real Madrid, too.