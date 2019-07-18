16 migrants die in vehicle crash in eastern Turkey

  • July 18 2019 15:18:00

16 migrants die in vehicle crash in eastern Turkey

VAN-Anadolu Agency
16 migrants die in vehicle crash in eastern Turkey

At least 16 people died and 51 were injured on July 18 when a vehicle carrying irregular migrants crashed in eastern Turkey, a local official said.

The crash reportedly occurred when the driver lost control of the steering wheel and the vehicle plunged off the road in Ipekyolu, Van province.

Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez got information from Mahmut Sünnetçioğlu, the provincial health director during his visiting injured people at the Van Regional Training and Research Hospital.

"Unfortunately, 16 people died in the accident and 51 people injured including those in serious condition,” Bilmez told reporters at the hospital after visiting injured people.

Bilmez said the driver, who had previously faced charges of migrant smuggling, also died at the scene.

"67 people were forced into the minibus which normally has capacity of 17-18 people," he said, adding that among those died were women and children.

Earlier, Bilmez said that 15 people were killed and more than 20 were injured at the scene.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution on.

Turkey, Van, migrants, car crash

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

    Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

  2. US releases former Turkish banking executive

    US releases former Turkish banking executive

  3. Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

    Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

  4. EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

    EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
US releases former Turkish banking executive

US releases former Turkish banking executive

Capacity of prisons to exceed 300,000

Capacity of prisons to exceed 300,000
New agency to move Turkey high up in tourism league: Minister

New agency to move Turkey high up in tourism league: Minister

20 Turkish Air Force officers detained over FETÖ links

20 Turkish Air Force officers detained over FETÖ links

Police receive 851 bomb calls in 2019

Police receive 851 bomb calls in 2019
Parliament supports government’s gas drilling activities in east Med Sea

Parliament supports government’s gas drilling activities in east Med Sea
Turkish military conducts airstrikes in northern Iraq

Turkish military conducts airstrikes in northern Iraq

WORLD EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

The European Commission on July 19 adopted a new set of assistance measures worth €1.41 billion (nearly $1.6 billion), ensuring EU support to refugees and host communities in Turkey.  
ECONOMY Turkeys net intl investment position improves in May

Turkey's net int'l investment position improves in May

Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) posted better performance in May, up 12.2% versus the end of 2018, the country's Central Bank said on July 19.
SPORTS Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Turkey's Galatasaray signed Fulham's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri on loan late on July 18.