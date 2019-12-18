13 ISIL suspects detained in southern Turkey

  • December 18 2019 11:33:19

OSMANIYE-Anadolu Agency
Turkish police detained 13 suspects allegedly linked to the ISIL terror group in the southern Osmaniye province, said security sources on Dec. 18.

The suspects were allegedly planning terrorist attacks around the time of New Year’s celebrations, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Provincial intelligence and anti-terror police units conducted simultaneous raids at 13 addresses as part of the ISIL operation, and digital materials seized during the search were confiscated.

Following health check procedures, the suspects were taken to the police station for questioning.

Turkey recognized ISIL as a terrorist organization in 2013.

Since then, the country has been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four-armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations inside the country and abroad.

