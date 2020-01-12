11 dead as migrant boat sinks off in Turkey's west

  • January 12 2020 12:11:00

11 dead as migrant boat sinks off in Turkey's west

İZMİR-Anadolu Agency
11 dead as migrant boat sinks off in Turkeys west

At least 11 irregular migrants, including eight children, were killed when their boat sank off the coast of western Turkey, a Turkish Coast Guard source said on Jan. 11. 

The boat carrying 19 irregular migrants capsized off the coast of Çeşme in the Aegean province of Izmir, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued eight migrants, the source added.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry.  

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greek PM in chaotic Oval Office

    Greek PM in chaotic Oval Office

  2. 4.8-magnitude earthquake near Istanbul triggers fear

    4.8-magnitude earthquake near Istanbul triggers fear

  3. Some 20 Haftar's forces killed in Libya

    Some 20 Haftar's forces killed in Libya

  4. Ankara expects Moscow to convince Haftar for cease-fire

    Ankara expects Moscow to convince Haftar for cease-fire

  5. Turkish women on road to get Tokyo ticket

    Turkish women on road to get Tokyo ticket
Recommended
Ankara extends condolences to Pakistan over bomb attack

Ankara extends condolences to Pakistan over bomb attack

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Libya over phone

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Libya over phone
4.8-magnitude earthquake near Istanbul triggers fear

4.8-magnitude earthquake near Istanbul triggers fear

Ankara expects Moscow to convince Haftar for cease-fire

Ankara expects Moscow to convince Haftar for cease-fire
Turkey, US representatives discuss Syria, Iran-US row

Turkey, US representatives discuss Syria, Iran-US row
Operation Kıran completed successfully, ministry says

Operation Kıran completed 'successfully', ministry says
WORLD Haftar forces accept Turkey, Russia call for cease-fire

Haftar forces accept Turkey, Russia call for cease-fire

Forces loyal to Libya's renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar accepted a joint call by Turkey and Russia for a cease-fire and truce in the battle for Tripoli on Jan. 10. 
ECONOMY Turkey’s water supply to TRNC suffers disruption

Turkey’s water supply to TRNC suffers disruption

The freshwater supply from Turkey to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has suffered a disruption, Turkey’s agriculture and forestry minister said on Jan. 11. 
SPORTS Turkey to face Germany in Tokyo 2020 volleyball quals

Turkey to face Germany in Tokyo 2020 volleyball quals

Turkey’s national volleyball team will take on Germany in the CEV European qualification finals for the 2020 Olympic Games on Jan. 11, after beating Poland 3-2.