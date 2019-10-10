109 terrorists neutralized in Operation Peace Spring: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Some 109 terrorists have been neutralized since Operation Peace Spring kicked off on Oct. 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.

“From the hour the operation started, 109 terrorists have been killed. The terrorist organization and its partisans attempted to spread a lot of fake news. Our operation is ongoing,” Erdoğan said on Oct. 10.

The president’s remarks came at a meeting for the provincial heads of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the capital Ankara.

Apart from the neutralized 109 terrorists, some have been injured or surrendered, Erdoğan conveyed.

“We have also taken necessary precautions against smear campaigns,” he said.

Erdoğan was referring to the recent legal action taken against 78 people on Oct. 9, for inciting hatred through a smear campaign on social media against the newly launched operation into the east of Euphrates.

“Those who do not have the heart to face our soldiers showed their true colors by attacking civilians at first chance. You are the ones killing children and attacking women,” he said.

“We are a nation who will not raise its hands against the vulnerable, the women or children,” he added.

Turkey is doing the operation for the “peace of our Syrian and Kurdish brothers and sisters,” according to the president.

“We will do whatever we did in our operations before. Meaning, we will bring peace and security to the places we go,” he added.