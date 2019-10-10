109 terrorists neutralized in Operation Peace Spring: Erdoğan

  • October 10 2019 14:46:03

109 terrorists neutralized in Operation Peace Spring: Erdoğan

ANKARA
109 terrorists neutralized in Operation Peace Spring: Erdoğan

Some 109 terrorists have been neutralized since Operation Peace Spring kicked off on Oct. 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.

“From the hour the operation started, 109 terrorists have been killed. The terrorist organization and its partisans attempted to spread a lot of fake news. Our operation is ongoing,” Erdoğan said on Oct. 10.

The president’s remarks came at a meeting for the provincial heads of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the capital Ankara.

Apart from the neutralized 109 terrorists, some have been injured or surrendered, Erdoğan conveyed.

“We have also taken necessary precautions against smear campaigns,” he said.

Erdoğan was referring to the recent legal action taken against 78 people on Oct. 9, for inciting hatred through a smear campaign on social media against the newly launched operation into the east of Euphrates.

“Those who do not have the heart to face our soldiers showed their true colors by attacking civilians at first chance. You are the ones killing children and attacking women,” he said.

“We are a nation who will not raise its hands against the vulnerable, the women or children,” he added.

Turkey is doing the operation for the “peace of our Syrian and Kurdish brothers and sisters,” according to the president.

“We will do whatever we did in our operations before. Meaning, we will bring peace and security to the places we go,” he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara lashes out at condemnation of north Syria op

    Ankara lashes out at condemnation of north Syria op

  2. Turkish troops advance into northern Syria

    Turkish troops advance into northern Syria

  3. World Bank revises growth forecast for Turkey

    World Bank revises growth forecast for Turkey

  4. Operation Peace Spring starts in N Syria: Erdoğan

    Operation Peace Spring starts in N Syria: Erdoğan

  5. First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry

    First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry
Recommended
Turkey condemns attack near German synagogue

Turkey condemns attack near German synagogue
5 leave hospital after injured in YPG/PKK attack

5 leave hospital after injured in YPG/PKK attack
Turkish start-up produces plastic-eating bacteria to combat pollution

Turkish start-up produces plastic-eating bacteria to combat pollution
YPG/PKK missiles hit residential area in SE Turkey

YPG/PKK missiles hit residential area in SE Turkey
Turkish soldiers enter 7-km depth into Tal Abyad border town of Syria

Turkish soldiers enter 7-km depth into Tal Abyad border town of Syria

First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry

First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry
WORLD Russia understands Turkeys border security concerns, says Russian FM

Russia understands Turkey's border security concerns, says Russian FM

Russia understands Turkey's concerns over its border security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Oct. 10.
ECONOMY $2.76B current account surplus expected in August

$2.76B current account surplus expected in August

Economists forecast Turkey's current account balance will post a $2.76 billion surplus in August, according to an Anadolu Agency survey on Oct. 10.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe win Turkish Womens Basketball Presidential Cup

Fenerbahçe win Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup

Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo won the Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup after beating Gelecek Koleji Cukurova Basketbol 86-62 on Oct. 9. 