100 ISIL terrorists detained in raids

  • October 30 2019 15:08:05

ANKARA
A total of 100 ISIL terrorists were detained across the nation on Oct. 29 while the nation marked the Republic Day, the Turkish police chief said on Oct. 30.

Anti-terror police detained the terrorists -- who were planning to undertake attacks during Oct. 29 Republic Day events -- in 26 operations across 21 provinces, said Mehmet Aktaş.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart the ISIL threat.

During Operation Euphrates Shield (2016-2017) in Syria, Turkish forces “neutralized” 3,060 ISIL terrorists.

Turkey has suffered greatly from ISIL attacks inside the country. More than 300 people have been killed in attacks claimed by ISIL in

Turkey, where the terrorist organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombings and armed attacks in recent years.

The 96th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey was celebrated across the country on Oct. 29.

Aktaş also said that 452 suspects were detained and 78 others remanded into custody for online smearing Turkey’s anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

On Oct. 9, Turkey launched anti-terror Operation Peace Spring aiming to eliminate the YPG from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara considers the YPG as a terrorist organization due to its links with the PKK, which is listed as a terror group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

