Žalgiris host red-hot league leader Anadolu Efes as race heats up

  • December 17 2019 11:39:00

ISTANBUL
Lithuania's Žalgiris Kaunas will host red-hot league leader Anadolu Efes in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season.

The match will tip off at Žalgirio Arena at 21.00 in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Turkish basketball heavyweights Anadolu Efes won 11 out of 13 matches as Žalgiris are currently at the 17th position, having three wins with their poor form.

In the 12th round match of EuroLeague on Dec. 12, Anadolu Efes beat another Turkish team Fenerbahçe Beko 81-73, while Žalgiris Kaunas lost to Valencia Basket 82-86 at home.

