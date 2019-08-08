$346 mln loans given to greenhouse farmers

  • August 08 2019 10:04:00

$346 mln loans given to greenhouse farmers

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
$346 mln loans given to greenhouse farmers

The state-owned Ziraat Bank has provided a total of 1.9 billion Turkish Liras (around $346n million) of financing to farmers under the “greenhouse farming loan package” that was launched in February by Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.

Some 8,993 farmers have benefited from the financing scheme, according to the statement Ziraat made on Aug. 7.

Albayrak hailed the strong demand for the loan facility. “Loans made available under the Greenhouse Financing Package which was set up to counter fluctuations in food prices have reached 1.9 billion liras. We will continue to meet financing needs in agriculture with the right models,” the minister said on Twitter.

The financing package was designed to establish new greenhouses, boost greenhouse farming production, and upgrade the existing facilities, the bank added.

According to the statement, the amount to be made available for greenhouse farmers will reach 2.5 billion liras by the end of the year.

The amount of loans extended under the finance package in the first three months of the year was three times higher than the credit provided to greenhouse farmers in the same period of the past three years, Ziraat Bank said.

The loans made available under the financing scheme have been used for greenhouse investments in the country’s 41 provinces on more than 16,000 decares.

Those facilities will produce mostly tomatoes, bananas and peppers. As a result of those new investments tomatoes, bananas and pepper production are expected to increase by 5 percent, 15 percent and two percent, respectively, the bank said.

The new investments and resulting production increase will help mitigate seasonal fluctuations in food prices, according to the statement from Ziraat.

Turkey, Ziraat Bank, loans, farmers

MOST POPULAR

  1. Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan

    Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish, US officials agree on Syria safe-zone

    Turkish, US officials agree on Syria safe-zone

  3. Defense firm unveils Turkey's 1st flying car prototype

    Defense firm unveils Turkey's 1st flying car prototype

  4. Visa-free travel starts between Turkey, Russia

    Visa-free travel starts between Turkey, Russia

  5. Jennifer Lopez enthralls Antalya audience in Turkey

    Jennifer Lopez enthralls Antalya audience in Turkey
Recommended
Turkish Treasury sees $730M cash surplus in July

Turkish Treasury sees $730M cash surplus in July
Machinery exports exceed $10B in past 7 months

Machinery exports exceed $10B in past 7 months
Turkey, Tajikistan agree to boost trade volume

Turkey, Tajikistan agree to boost trade volume
Turkish traders seek help of diplomats to surge exports

Turkish traders seek help of diplomats to surge exports
Total Oil Turkiye becomes sponsor of national basketball team

Total Oil Turkiye becomes sponsor of national basketball team
Turkish exporters break records albeit global threats: Trade minister

Turkish exporters break records albeit global threats: Trade minister
WORLD India arrests over 500 as Kashmir clampdown challenged

India arrests over 500 as Kashmir clampdown challenged

Indian security forces have arrested more 500 people since New Delhi imposed a communications blackout and security clampdown in divided Kashmir, where people remained holed up in their homes for a fourth day.
ECONOMY $346 mln loans given to greenhouse farmers

$346 mln loans given to greenhouse farmers

The state-owned Ziraat Bank has provided a total of 1.9 billion Turkish Liras (around $346n million) of financing to farmers under the “greenhouse farming loan package” that was launched in February by Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.
SPORTS Galatasaray capture Turkish Super Cup

Galatasaray capture Turkish Super Cup

Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Cup on Aug. 7 evening, beating Akhisarspor 1-0 at the Eryaman Stadium in capital Ankara. 