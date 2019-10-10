$2.76B current account surplus expected in August

  • October 10 2019 14:16:51

$2.76B current account surplus expected in August

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
$2.76B current account surplus expected in August

Economists forecast Turkey's current account balance will post a $2.76 billion surplus in August, according to an Anadolu Agency survey on Oct. 10.

A group of 14 economists' surplus estimates for the eighth month of this year ranged from $2.1 billion to $3.4 billion.

The Central Bank of Turkey will release the monthly balance of payments figures on Friday, Oct. 11.

In July, the current account posted a $1.16 billion surplus, versus a $2.18 billion deficit in the same month last year.

In addition to monthly forecasts, the survey showed the end-2019 current account balance is expected to show a deficit of $700 million, with estimates ranging from a $2 billion surplus to a $6 billion deficit.

Last year, the current account balance posted a deficit of around $27.6 billion, improving from a nearly $47.5 billion deficit in 2017.

The figure was the lowest since 2009, while Turkey's highest annual current account deficit over the last decade was seen in 2011, with $74.4 billion.

The country's new economy program, announced in September, expects a current-account-surplus-to-GDP ratio of 0.1% this year. The program targets a current-account-deficit-to-GDP ratio of 1.2% next year and 0.8% in 2021.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara lashes out at condemnation of north Syria op

    Ankara lashes out at condemnation of north Syria op

  2. Turkish troops advance into northern Syria

    Turkish troops advance into northern Syria

  3. World Bank revises growth forecast for Turkey

    World Bank revises growth forecast for Turkey

  4. Operation Peace Spring starts in N Syria: Erdoğan

    Operation Peace Spring starts in N Syria: Erdoğan

  5. First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry

    First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry
Recommended
Trade wars to cost over $700B in 2020: Turkish union

Trade wars to cost over $700B in 2020: Turkish union
Turkey to invest $10B in energy efficiency in 10 years

Turkey to invest $10B in energy efficiency in 10 years
World Bank revises growth forecast for Turkey

World Bank revises growth forecast for Turkey
UK seeking stronger post-Brexit trade with Turkey

UK seeking stronger post-Brexit trade with Turkey
TurkStream branch to Serbia to start in 2020

TurkStream branch to Serbia to start in 2020
Marriott Intl aims to launch more hotels in Turkey

Marriott Int'l aims to launch more hotels in Turkey
WORLD Russia understands Turkeys border security concerns, says Russian FM

Russia understands Turkey's border security concerns, says Russian FM

Russia understands Turkey's concerns over its border security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Oct. 10.
ECONOMY $2.76B current account surplus expected in August

$2.76B current account surplus expected in August

Economists forecast Turkey's current account balance will post a $2.76 billion surplus in August, according to an Anadolu Agency survey on Oct. 10.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe win Turkish Womens Basketball Presidential Cup

Fenerbahçe win Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup

Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo won the Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup after beating Gelecek Koleji Cukurova Basketbol 86-62 on Oct. 9. 