Zorlu PSM to host London X Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s Zorlu PSM will host London X Istanbul, the first special concert series curated by the EFG London Jazz Festival, carrying the current buzz of fresh and innovative sounds booming from the U.K.

The concert series will feature performances by U.K. jazz icons Nubya Garcia, Sons of Kemet, Kokoroko and Binker & Moses as well as soul-rooted alternative R&B star Jordan Rakei.

Stating that Zorlu Performing Arts Center have been carrying over its goals of becoming an independent, creative and game-changer art center for audiences through national and international cultural collaborations, Zorlu PSM General Manager Filiz Ova said the collaboration with EFG London Jazz Festival is a significant step toward achieving these goals.

EFG London Jazz Festival Director Pelin Opçin stated that one of the festival’s main missions is to nurture and showcase U.K. talent and that facilitating the international reach of this spectacular scene was amongst their aspirations, especially when celebrating the festival’s 30th-anniversary.

“This was made possible by the collaboration with Zorlu PSM, and it is the start of a journey which expands EFG London Jazz Festival into international settings,” she added.

The three-day concert series, London X Istanbul, will be held on May 14, 28 and 29.