Zorlu PSM to host London X Istanbul

  • February 19 2022 07:00:00

Zorlu PSM to host London X Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s Zorlu PSM will host London X Istanbul, the first special concert series curated by the EFG London Jazz Festival, carrying the current buzz of fresh and innovative sounds booming from the U.K.

The concert series will feature performances by U.K. jazz icons Nubya Garcia, Sons of Kemet, Kokoroko and Binker & Moses as well as soul-rooted alternative R&B star Jordan Rakei.

Stating that Zorlu Performing Arts Center have been carrying over its goals of becoming an independent, creative and game-changer art center for audiences through national and international cultural collaborations, Zorlu PSM General Manager Filiz Ova said the collaboration with EFG London Jazz Festival is a significant step toward achieving these goals.

EFG London Jazz Festival Director Pelin Opçin stated that one of the festival’s main missions is to nurture and showcase U.K. talent and that facilitating the international reach of this spectacular scene was amongst their aspirations, especially when celebrating the festival’s 30th-anniversary.

“This was made possible by the collaboration with Zorlu PSM, and it is the start of a journey which expands EFG London Jazz Festival into international settings,” she added.

The three-day concert series, London X Istanbul, will be held on May 14, 28 and 29.

london x istanbul,

ARTS & LIFE Oscars to require COVID tests

Oscars to require COVID tests
MOST POPULAR

  1. Data show pet trends among Turks

    Data show pet trends among Turks

  2. Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity

    Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity

  3. Status quo in Black Sea is of vital importance: Defense minister

    Status quo in Black Sea is of vital importance: Defense minister

  4. Ukraine-Russia tension scares away Turkish tourists

    Ukraine-Russia tension scares away Turkish tourists

  5. New evidence surfaces in murder of Turkish Cypriot casino owner

    New evidence surfaces in murder of Turkish Cypriot casino owner
Recommended
‘A Question of Taste’ deals with kitsch ‘concept’

‘A Question of Taste’ deals with kitsch ‘concept’
Site once sacred to three religions to be opened to worship after restoration

Site once sacred to three religions to be opened to worship after restoration
Operas Domingo denies abusing power, seeks to clear name

Opera's Domingo denies abusing power, seeks to clear name

Moliere’s play staged for 600th time in Istanbul

Moliere’s play staged for 600th time in Istanbul
Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery

Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery
All territory once held by ISIL retaken: Trump

All territory once held by ISIL retaken: Trump

WORLD Take the 5th The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe

Take the 5th? The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe

That is the question Donald Trump may face after a New York judge ordered the former president to testify in a long-running state civil investigation into his business practices.

ECONOMY Saudi Arabia keeps lid on oil output as US gas prices rise

Saudi Arabia keeps lid on oil output as US gas prices rise

Saudi Arabia is signaling it is not willing to pump more oil and will not push for changes to an agreement with Russia and other producers that has kept a lid on oil production levels
SPORTS Trabzonspor looks to extend league lead

Trabzonspor looks to extend league lead

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor will be out to extend its stay atop the standings when it visits Alanyaspor on Feb. 20 for a Week 26 game.