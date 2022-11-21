YPG rockets hit Turkish border, kill three: Minister

GAZİANTEP

Gaziantep Governor Davut Gül has announced that five rocket attacks were carried out in the Karkamış district from northern Syria. Three people have died in the incident and six were injured.

“The terrorist organization launched five mortars/rockets from the east of the Euphrates to the Karkamış district center,” Gül said.

“Two of our compatriots died. Two of them seriously injured, six of our citizens were wounded,” he added.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has added that the number increased to three.