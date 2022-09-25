Youngsters should vote with their intellectual freedom: Erdoğan

SAKARYA

Calling on the young voters of Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said they should stick to their intellectual freedom and vote accordingly in the upcoming elections.

“The action you will take on election day may be short, but it is important that will have long-term results. I want you to own your vote, your will, and your future. Don’t let anyone mislead you with false information and empty promises,” he said speaking at an opening ceremony in Sakarya province on Sept. 24.

Erdoğan said the youth should display the same attitude even towards him and not compromise their freedom.

“As long as you protect your intellectual freedom, no one can mislead or deceive you. If I try to mislead you, show me the same attitude. Never compromise your freedom in front of me,” Erdoğan stated.

Türkiye’s future cannot be entrusted to those whose “minds and bodies have been enslaved, but only to young people who have a free mind and conscience,” the president stated.

Citing the six opposition parties that united to reinstate the parliamentary system in Türkiye, Erdoğan said this coalition can hardly yield results.

“They just talk about who will hold the next meeting at each meeting, nothing more,” he said stressing that governing a country is more than managing the leaders of opposition parties in this coalition.

Expressing that aspiring to the rule of Türkiye means “to shoulder the burden of this country and the legacy of a great history, civilization and humanity behind it,” President Erdoğan said, “For this, first of all, we need to embrace Türkiye with its 81 provinces and 85 million citizens. We love our people. We love our people. We are with our people.”

Pointing to the Russia-Ukraine war, President Erdoğan noted it was Türkiye that had delivered over 4 million tons of grains to the world through the Black Sea and ensured the exchange of 200 prisoners of war.

“About whom is all the world, talking currently, from Russia and Ukraine to the United Nations Secretary-General? Thanks to Allah, about us, about Türkiye. Despite the global crises, we have endeavored to solve this issue and managed to do it with the blessing of my Lord,” he said.