You can’t put shackles on Türkiye again, Erdoğan says to six-party alliance

AYDIN

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has lashed out on the six-party alliance during a speech at an opening ceremony in Aydın province on Feb. 4. saying that they will not be able to put shackles on Türkiye again.

“You will not be able to take away our nation’s achievements”, he said addressing the six-party Nation Alliance.

“You will not be able to prevent us from building the Century of Türkiye just like you have not been able to hinder our 2023 goals”, he added.

He noted that founding the Republic, transitioning to democracy, and accomplishing development initiatives were not easy for Türkiye.

“Ghazi Mustafa Kemal established our glorious Republic by fighting against the invaders. We have raised our country to its present level by fighting against imperialist colonialists in all areas throughout our lives, especially in the past 20 years”, he said.

Stressing that Türkiye has been fighting against imperialist colonialists in all areas, especially in the past 20 years, President Erdoğan stated: “When we look behind the disasters we suffered from in the first century of our Republic, we see the same dirty hands, the same dirty scenarios, and the same pathetic puppets.”

President Erdoğan also underlined that 40 billion Turkish Lira has been invested in Aydın in the past 20 years.

After his speech, Erdoğan cut the ribbon and inaugurated the newly-completed projects.