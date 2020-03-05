US seeks ‘sustainable ceasefire’ in Syria

The United States seeks a “sustainable ceasefire” in Syria, amid the escalating tensions in the last rebel stronghold Idlib, the U.S.’s permanent representative to the U.N. has said.

Speaking in an interview with private broadcaster CNN Türk, Kelly Craft said that the only answer to the Syrian conflict is a “stable and sustainable” ceasefire on the field.

Craft was in Turkey, along with James Jeffrey, the U.S. special envoy for Syria engagement and the fight against ISIL. She paid a visit to Hatay and Gaziantep provinces, both on the Syrian border, and observed one of the two remaining U.N.-authorized cross-border lifelines facilitating humanitarian assistance to the people of northwestern Syria, particularly Idlib.

During the interview, Craft said that she arrived in Turkey to see the situation at the border for herself.

“There are two border gates. Yesterday, I only saw one. As of [March 9], we will talk about the crossing from the two borders. Opening these are very important, in fact, vital,” she said.

“The only answer is a stable and sustainable ceasefire. It can occur this evening, or tomorrow if there if will, but we need to underline this to everyone,” she added.

Craft on March 3 announced an additional $108 million assistance to the Syrian people amid a new refugee influx towards the Turkish borders due to intensified military operations by the Syrian regime backed by Russia.

