Unemployment rate at 12.9% in November

  • February 10 2021 11:13:28

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's unemployment rate was 12.9% with a 0.4 percentage point decrease in November 2020, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Feb. 10. 

The number of unemployed age 15 and over decreased 303,000 to 4.5 million as of November compared to same month of 2019, according to the institute.

The non-agricultural unemployment rate also fell 0.6 percentage points to 14.8%, year-on-year in November.

The youth unemployment rate between ages 15-24 was 25.4% with a 0.9 percentage points rise, it added.

The labor force participation rate was at 39.6% with a 3.6 percentage point decrease, it showed.

In November 2019, the country's unemployment rate was 13.3%, with 4.3 million unemployed people aged 15 and above.

