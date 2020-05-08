UK ambassador refutes British media reports on Turkish PPE

  • May 08 2020 09:26:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish and British officials have refuted some media reports in the U.K., on personal protective equipment (PPE) purchased from Turkey, which were claimed to be “useless” after failing safety tests.

Turkey’s communications director said on May 8 it is a pity that some media outlets have shown great interest in allegations that personal protective equipment (PPE) purchased in the U.K. from Turkey was “useless."

Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter that the mentality of those who relied on the anti-Turkish news without determining its accuracy and reliability highlighted the importance of independent, impartial, credible and responsible media.

Altun said that both U.K. and Turkish officials refuted the baseless allegations and revealed the truth.

If the media stops chasing the truth by being drawn into a vortex of lies, superstition and sensation, there could be no defense of democracy, he added.

Ambassador denies reports

“Stories in the U.K. media that 400K items of PPE sent from Turkey are unusable are untrue,” Dominick Chilcott, the U.K.’s ambassador to Turkey, said on May 7.

Echoing an earlier Downing Street statement, which also falsified various reports that the clinical gowns purchased from a provider in Turkey failed safety tests in the U.K., Chilcott wrote only “a small number of gowns from a private supplier have failed tests.”

“But more gowns from that supplier have passed tests and are suitable for use in the NHS [National Health Service]," he repeated the Downing Street statement on the matter.

“We have received part of an order of around 400,000 gowns from a private supplier in Turkey. While a small number of these gowns have failed tests in the U.K., more have passed tests making them suitable for use in the NHS,” a
Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

“The majority of items ordered from the private supplier are awaiting testing in the U.K. and Turkish Warehouses,” the statement added.

“There is no problem with medical supplies that are donated by Turkey or purchased from the country. All of them comply with international standards,” said Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran.

Two weeks ago, the British government made an announcement that 400,000 coveralls would be delivered from Turkey. However, the delivery had been delayed for days due to reasons originating from the private supplier. The
delivery only became possible when the Turkish government stepped in to eliminate delaying contractual problems.

The claim was repeated all through on May 7 by almost all main media organizations including state broadcasters BBC and Sky News as well as by local newspapers the Guardian and Financial Times.

