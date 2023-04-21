Türkiye welcomes start of Eid-al Fitr holiday

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has welcomed the beginning of the Eid-al Fitr holiday, also known as the “Ramadan holiday,” which begins on April 21 as the holy month of Ramadan has come to an end.

The three-day Eid holiday boosted domestic tourism, with millions hitting the roads days after the indoor mask mandate in the country was partly lifted after two years of strict coronavirus measures.

Police units made traffic controls across the country, warning drivers to wear seat belts and be vigilant while driving for long hours.