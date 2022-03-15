Turkish trade delegation to hold meetings in US

  • March 15 2022 07:00:00

NEW YORK
A delegation including senior presidential advisors, executives of the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM) and several businesspeople has started a trade diplomacy tour in New York and Washington D.C.

As part of the tour, which was planned to take place between yesterday and March 18, the members of the delegate will meet with officials from the U.S. Department of State, Department of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce.

They will also hold meetings at the Atlantic Council, a think thank, on bilateral trade ties between Turkey and the United States.

Discussion panels on the two countries’ relations and the target of a bilateral trade volume of $100 billion will take place at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York.

Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, the head of the presidential investment office and Cemil Ertem, presidential asviser and a member of the Economic Policies Board, are in the deleation, which also includes Ziya Altunyaldız, the chair of the parliamentary commission on industry, trade and energy.

TİM deputy head Başaran Bayrak and Ayhan Zeytinoğlu, vice chair of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), are leading the businesspeople in the delegation.

Turkey’s top export market was Germany in January with $1.78 billion, according to data from the Trade Ministry. It was followed by the United States ($1.29 billion) and the United Kingdom ($1.09 billion).

With $3.80 billion, Russia was Turkey’s top import market. It was followed by China ($3.17 billion), Germany ($1.84 billion) and the United States ($1.06 billion).

ECONOMY Turkish trade delegation to hold meetings in US

