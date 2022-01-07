Turkish school achieves outstanding success in global diploma program

NUN Schools, a prominent education center located in Istanbul, have achieved 100 percent success in international baccalaureate (IB) this year, as it was in the previous year.

All high school seniors who took the IB diploma program exam in November 2021 at NUN Schools have been entitled to receive an international baccalaureate diploma, achieving an appreciated success after surpassing the 87 percent rate of obtaining diplomas in global statistics.

In the diploma program, which is participated by nearly 4,500 schools from more than 150 countries and from which 200,000 students receive education, 30.3 percent of NUN Schools students managed to score 40 and above, while one got 45 full points.

The rate of students scoring 40 and above, which is the level of success required to be accepted to the world’s elite universities such as Cambridge, Oxford, Harvard and Stanford, is 30.3 percent.

Fatih Nida Üye, a founding representative of the NUN Schools, said they prefer to create their own unique content by applying the IB education model and the curriculum of Turkey’s Education Ministry at schools since the day it was founded.

“The IB education model coincides with our system in many respects in terms of our aim of raising good-willing people, which is one of our most important goals,” Üye said, adding that the program, which creates a good synthesis with the principles of NUN Schools, offers extremely attractive advantages to domestic and international students.

“Last year, we had our first high school graduates and had the pride of placing them in the most prestigious schools both in Turkey and in the world,” Üye noted.

Founded in 2014, NUN Schools is one of the few institutions in the country that implements continuous IB education in PYP, MYP and DP levels.

