Turkish, Russian leaders discuss coronavirus pandemic over phone

  • May 05 2021 18:04:31

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on May 5 discussed in detail the fight against coronavirus and a Russian-made vaccine set to be used in Turkey.

In a phone call, Putin stressed Russia’s readiness to start deliveries to Turkey of the Sputnik V vaccine this month, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russia and Turkey are also working on joint production of Sputnik V in Turkey.

Both sides share the view that anti-pandemic measures will make it possible to achieve a drastic improvement in the situation and to resume bilateral tourist ties, according to the statement.

The two presidents also praised the countries’ cooperation on Syria and agreed to continue their efforts for a political solution.

They also agreed to further support the efforts of Libya’s Government of National Accord to strengthen the country’ integrity, with due consideration for the interests of the main political forces and regions, said the statement.

On the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement reached last November, Erdoğan addressed the activities of the Russian-Turkish Center for Monitoring the Ceasefire and all military operations in the former conflict zone.




