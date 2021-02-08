Turkish public growing more pessimistic about returning to normalcy

Nuray Babacan-ANKARA

The Turkish public has grown more pessimistic about a return to normalcy, with only around 20 percent believing that the COVID-19 outbreak would be over within a year, a survey commissioned by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has shown.



In a survey conducted in May 2020, the number of people who believed the country would put the outbreak behind in a year stood at as much as 64 percent.



But the January survey showed that people have become less optimistic about the prospects, with only 24 percent having said the outbreak would be over within a year.



More strikingly, 48 percent of those surveyed declared that they would not get the COVID-19 vaccine while the number of people who voiced trust in the Health Ministry and other state institutions handling of the outbreak dropped to 40 percent in January from 73 percent in May 2020.



Turkey’s vaccination program began on Jan. 14. To date, nearly 2.7 million people, mostly health care professionals and the elderly, have received the first shot of the injection developed by the Chinese firm Sinovac. Health care staff are expected to get their second dose of the vaccine starting on Feb. 11.



More people are now reporting that their relatives or acquaintances have contracted the virus. One out of two those surveyed someone from their circle have had COVID-19, marking the highest figure. Some 42 of those who reported such cases live in western provinces while 64 percent reside in the eastern provinces. Expert said people in the eastern provinces appear to adhere to the virus less than those that live in the western part of the country.



The survey also showed that people are suffering from sleep disorder and headache during the pandemic. Nearly 20 percent of those surveyed complained about headache.



The study also found that the outbreak also changed smoking and drinking habits. There has been a slight increase in the number of people smoking and drinking while the number of people taking vitamin drugs have also been on the rise. Some one-third of the public said they were cigarette addicts.



Some 71 percent of the surveyed said they expected an economic crisis in the country, unchanged from the December 2020 survey. The number of people who said they expected their personal economic conditions to deteriorate increased to 64 percent in January from 62 percent in December 2020, the survey also showed.



Another finding of the study was the increased mobility. Back in April 2020, only 18 percent went to work but this figure increased to 35 percent in December 2020 and January.



The outbreak also affected people’s diet, the survey found. Some 48 percent of females and 39 percent of males said they put on weight during the outbreak, while only 8 percent said they lost weight.