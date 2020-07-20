Turkish, Libyan and Maltese ministers meet in Ankara

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s defense minister on July 20 held a trilateral meeting with Libya's interior minister, and Malta's minister of home affairs and national security in the capital.

The high-ups came to Turkey on an official visit after an invitation by Ankara.

Before the joint sitting, Hulusi Akar held separate meetings with Libya's Fathi Bashagha and Malta's Byron Camilleri.

According to sources, regional cooperation on defense and security, and efforts in contributing to regional stability and peace were discussed during the trilateral session.

Libya has been torn by a civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Its new government, headed by premier Fayez al-Sarraj, was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement.

Efforts for a long-term political settlement, however, have so far failed due to an ongoing military offensive by warlord Khalifa Haftar.