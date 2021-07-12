Turkish, Israeli presidents speak over phone, discuss regional issues

  • July 12 2021 23:12:43

Turkish, Israeli presidents speak over phone, discuss regional issues

ANKARA
Turkish, Israeli presidents speak over phone, discuss regional issues

The Turkish president on July 12 spoke over the phone with his Israeli counterpart and discussed relations between the two countries as well as regional issues.

In a statement, the Turkish Communications Directorate said that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Israel’s Isaac Herzog on his inauguration as president.

Erdoğan said there is a high potential for cooperation between the two countries in various fields, particularly in energy, tourism and technology.

During their phone talk, he also said that the international community expects permanent and comprehensive two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict within the framework of U.N. resolutions.

The Turkish present said that positive steps to be taken for the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict would also contribute to positive course of Turkey-Israel relations.

Relations between Turkey and Israel are of great importance for the security and stability of Middle East, he added.

Erdoğan praises vision of young people
Erdoğan praises vision of young people

 

Diplomacy, Erdogan,

ARTS & LIFE 2,500-year-old statues, inscription unearthed in western Turkey

2,500-year-old statues, inscription unearthed in western Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s population more than 75 countries despite slight decline

    Istanbul’s population more than 75 countries despite slight decline

  2. Algerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

    Algerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

  3. Afghan family stranded at Istanbul Airport for three weeks

    Afghan family stranded at Istanbul Airport for three weeks

  4. Low vaccination provinces pose risks, warns health minister

    Low vaccination provinces pose risks, warns health minister

  5. Antalya's Suluada fascinates visitors

    Antalya's Suluada fascinates visitors
Recommended
Discussions between Turkey, US on cooperation in Afghanistan ongoing: Washington

Discussions between Turkey, US on cooperation in Afghanistan ongoing: Washington
Erdoğan is an important leader, says Greek foreign minister

'Erdoğan is an important leader,' says Greek foreign minister
Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations, calls for common sense

Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations, calls for common sense
Turkey marks 26th anniversary of Srebrenica genocide

Turkey marks 26th anniversary of Srebrenica genocide
Turkey will not remain silent on Israels atrocities: Erdoğan

Turkey will not remain silent on Israel's atrocities: Erdoğan
Turkey hails UN extension of Syria cross-border aid

Turkey hails UN extension of Syria cross-border aid
WORLD Sydney coronavirus cases spike as lockdown falters

Sydney coronavirus cases spike as lockdown falters

Australia reported another spike in new coronavirus cases on July 12, as a lockdown in the country’s largest city Sydney failed to halt a rapidly growing cluster of cases.

ECONOMY Turkey sees over 550,000 housing sales in H1

Turkey sees over 550,000 housing sales in H1

Turkey saw 552,812 houses sold in the first half of 2021, the country's statistical authority said on July 12. 
SPORTS Prices for F1 Turkish Grand Prix tickets unveiled

Prices for F1 Turkish Grand Prix tickets unveiled

Ticket prices for this fall’s Formula One Turkish Grand Prix were revealed on July 12, ranging from about 300 to 3,300 Turkish liras ($35-$382) with a discount for early purchases.