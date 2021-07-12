Turkish, Israeli presidents speak over phone, discuss regional issues

ANKARA

The Turkish president on July 12 spoke over the phone with his Israeli counterpart and discussed relations between the two countries as well as regional issues.

In a statement, the Turkish Communications Directorate said that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Israel’s Isaac Herzog on his inauguration as president.

Erdoğan said there is a high potential for cooperation between the two countries in various fields, particularly in energy, tourism and technology.

During their phone talk, he also said that the international community expects permanent and comprehensive two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict within the framework of U.N. resolutions.

The Turkish present said that positive steps to be taken for the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict would also contribute to positive course of Turkey-Israel relations.

Relations between Turkey and Israel are of great importance for the security and stability of Middle East, he added.