Turkish health minister evaluates locally made vaccine

  • December 17 2020 08:53:00

Turkish health minister evaluates locally made vaccine

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish health minister evaluates locally made vaccine

Turkey’s health minister gave an evaluation of the process and effectiveness of a domestic vaccine for COVID-19 after meeting with the Coronavirus Scientific Committee early on Dec. 17 via video link. 

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take lives in Turkey and throughout the world, and Turkey’s struggle against the disease with all its institutions continues, Fahrettin Koca said in a statement following the meeting.

Koca noted that members of the Scientific Committee, which consists of distinguished scientists of the country, have made an important contribution to the management of this process through their hard work, without expecting any rewards.

He also discussed the progress regarding an imported vaccine.

"The contract concluded discussed strategies to be carried out with the arrival of the inactive vaccine, the first batch of which is expected to arrive in Turkey,” Koca stated.

"Meanwhile, it has been stated that our promising domestic vaccine studies will play a role in resolving the problem in the medium and long term. The Phase I clinical trial of an inactive vaccine has already come to an end and is being prepared for Phase II studies. Simultaneously, with two inactive and two adenovirus-based vaccines, it is similar to a virus. The particle vaccine has also reached the Phase I stage, and after the necessary investigations, the first research products will be produced and put into use.”

"In our country, Phase III studies of an inactive [Sinovac] and an mRNA [Pfizer] vaccine are ongoing. Chronic toxicity studies of an adenovirus [Sputnik V] vaccine are being carried out before Phase III. The Phase III study of this vaccine is expected to start as soon as possible. Based on the available data, it has been stated that there are no significant side effects in the Phase III studies conducted in our country, as well as the information obtained on the reliability of the inactive vaccine," he said.​​​​​​​ 

‘Turkey has become a country where rubella has also been completely destroyed’

“Today, when the COVID-19 vaccine and the ability to vaccinate are at the top of the agenda, the World Health Organization has increased our determination one more time with its good news: It is our becoming a country where a virus has been eliminated,” Koca said.

Recalling that Dec. 16, 2020 is an important date in terms of Turkey’s immunization success, Koca said: "Due to the interruption of the measles virus’s circulation for three years in a row between 2017-2019 which was established by the European Regional Verification Commission, the WHO Regional Committee for Europe declared that the rubella virus in Turkey was completely destroyed, so they celebrated and said the relevant certificate will be sent next week."

"Besides a strong primary healthcare network supported by the vaccine registration system and cold chain logistics followed online, the persistent efforts and sacrifice of our health personnel who have been working on this issue for years are the main owners of this success.

“This time, we believe that we will conduct a vaccination campaign that will be an example to the world, especially in our Family Health Centers, together with our universities, public and private health organizations and all our citizens," he added.

Koca on Twitter stressed that they are determined to show the same success in the fight against COVID-19 as in the elimination of rubella in Turkey.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Archeologists find mysterious structure in Istanbul

    Archeologists find mysterious structure in Istanbul

  2. US sanctions over S-400 hostile attack on Turkey’s sovereignty: Erdoğan

    US sanctions over S-400 hostile attack on Turkey’s sovereignty: Erdoğan

  3. It’s time for a new word on Cyprus

    It’s time for a new word on Cyprus

  4. FT selects vaccine founders Şahin, Türeci as People of the Year

    FT selects vaccine founders Şahin, Türeci as People of the Year

  5. YouTube to appoint legal representative to Turkey

    YouTube to appoint legal representative to Turkey
Recommended
Turkey detains suspect over migrant smuggling

Turkey detains suspect over migrant smuggling

Turkish team begins clearing mines in Upper Karabakh

Turkish team begins clearing mines in Upper Karabakh

Turkeys Kalın holds online meeting with EU diplomats

Turkey's Kalın holds online meeting with EU diplomats
Cultural heritage inventory records in Turkey rose to 294

Cultural heritage inventory records in Turkey rose to 294
‘Moroccan people keep calling me after TV series showed my mobile number’

‘Moroccan people keep calling me after TV series showed my mobile number’

500-year-old shrine lies in pitiful state

500-year-old shrine lies in pitiful state
WORLD Chinese capsule returns to Earth carrying moon rocks

Chinese capsule returns to Earth carrying moon rocks

A Chinese lunar capsule returned to Earth on Dec. 17 with the first fresh rock samples from the moon in more than 40 years, offering the possibility of new insights into the history of the solar system and marking a new landmark for China’s rapidly advancing space program.

ECONOMY Confidence in Turkish assets up as risk premium falls

Confidence in Turkish assets up as risk premium falls

Turkey's risk premium in international markets saw a significant fall as the country returned to orthodox economy policies.
SPORTS Wrestler Yasemin Adar wins silver

Wrestler Yasemin Adar wins silver

Turkish female wrestler Yasemin Adar won the silver medal on Dec. 16 in the 2020 Individual World Cup being held in Serbia.