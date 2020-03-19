Turkish government discusses criminal enforcement arrangement amid COVID-19 outbreak

  • March 19 2020 12:37:00

ANKARA
The government is working on a long-running criminal enforcement arrangement for prisons, which have a significant risk in the coronavirus outbreak and hold about 300,000 prisoners.

After a meeting for coronavirus precautions on March 18, an “emergency” criminal enforcement meeting was held late on the same day on the issue chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The chairs of 32 bar associations, including Ankara, Istanbul and İzmir, on March 19 made a statement and requested the application of suspension of criminal enforcement method in the penal execution law for the elderly, patients, women and child convicts who are in the COVID-19 high-risk group.

The bars called for the arrangement for improvement of enforcement, saying, “It is necessary to take measures of suspension of enforcement or enforcement at home during the epidemic disease and to ensure the right of the convicts to access health services and thus to protect their right to life until this arrangement is made.”

