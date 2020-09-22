Turkish, German leaders and EU Council head to hold meeting shortly

  • September 22 2020 12:17:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish president, German chancellor and the European Council head will shortly hold a meeting via video link, government sources said on Sept. 22. 

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Angela Merkel and Charles Michel will virtually meet at 14:00 local time (11:00GMT), said the sources on the condition of anonymity.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, National Defense Minister Hulus Akar, head of National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın
and Chief of Cabinet Hasan Doğan will also attend the high-level meeting.



East Mediterranean,

