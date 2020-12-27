Turkish defense chief meets top Libyan officials

TRIPOLI-Anadolu Agency

Turkey top defense official on Dec. 26 met with the Chairman of Libya's High Council of State in a visit to Libya.

Accompanied by Turkey's Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and other military commanders, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with Libya's Chairman of the High Council of State Khalid al-Mishri, Defense Minister Salahuddin al-Namroush and Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.

Güler and the rest of the military delegation also attended the meeting with al-Mishri.

Akar and al-Namroush also met head-to-head in a separate meeting and later chaired another meeting between delegations.

In his meeting with al-Namrous, Akar marked Libya's Independence Day.

Meanwhile, "You have accomplished great things, I hope you bring all of these to fruition and our Libyan brothers continue to live in peace, and security," Akar said during his meeting with Bashagha.

For his part, Bashagha said he was pleased to host Akar and the Turkish military commanders, adding: "You are our brothers."

Yaşar Güler and the other military commanders were present at this meeting as well.

In November 2019, Turkey and Libya signed pacts on security cooperation and maritime boundaries. Turkey has aided Libya's UN-recognized government against the attacks of warlord Khalifa Haftar.