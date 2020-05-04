Turkish Cyprus reports no new COVID-19 cases in weeks

LEFKOŞA- Anadolu Agency
No new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) over the last 16 days, authorities said on May 3. 

The Health Ministry announced that a total of 507 tests were conducted for the last 24 hours, with none testing positive.

The last positive case was confirmed on April 17.

The virus was first seen in the TRNC in a German tourist on March 10, with 108 cases since reported in the country, and four losing their lives.

A total of 14,009 people have been tested since the beginning of the outbreak.

There is only one person in the country under treatment while 103 people recovered.

Meanwhile, the Greek Cypriot administration announced eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 872.

