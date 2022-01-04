Turkish Coast Guard refutes ‘tension on Kardak’ report

ANKARA

The Turkish Coast Guard refuted a report by a Turkish newspaper suggesting that Turkish and Greek forces faced off around Kardak (Imia) rocks off the Bodrum district in the southwestern province of Muğla.

“The aforementioned media organ is publishing similar news striving to create a perception as if the Coast Guard of both countries were having such incidents in the same period of time each year,” it said on Jan. 4, referring to newspaper Sözcü.

The website of the newspaper stated on Dec. 27, 2021, that “Greek fishing boats and Greek Coast Guard boats sailing toward Kardak rocks have been prevented by Turkish Coast Guard boat” and published some images alleged to be associated with the incident.

The Turkish Coast Guard denied the allegation, saying, “As it is seen from the images in the published news in question, the news about the tension that is alleged to have occurred between Coast Guard boats of both countries are completely fake and far from facts.”

Kardak was the object of a military crisis between Greece and Turkey in 1996. The dispute began on Dec. 26, 1995, when a Turkish cargo ship had to be salvaged near the islet. The ship was towed to the Turkish port of Güllük by a Greek tugboat. The Turkish ship’s captain denied paying any fee to the Greek tugboat claiming that “Kardak was in Turkish territory.”

The crisis turned into a diplomatic tension between Ankara and Athens until Greek forces landed on the islet on Jan. 28, 1996. The United States intervened and solved the crisis as Turkish special forces landed on the islet on Jan. 31 undetected.

The website of Sözcü on Dec. 27, 2021, also alleged that Greek officials have drawn a giant Greek map on the Kalymnos Island, with 20 meters of width and 30 meters of height, which can be seen obviously from Bodrum’s Gümüşlük neighborhood.