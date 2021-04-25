Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders exchange views on 'latest developments'

  • April 25 2021 10:24:00

Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders exchange views on 'latest developments'

ANKARA/BAKU
Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders exchange views on latest developments

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on April 23 exchanged views "in light of recent developments,” said an official statement.

In a phone call, the two leaders exchanged views on what joint steps can be taken "in light of recent developments" according to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate.

No further details of the presidents' discussion were given.

Biden’s remarks on the events of 1915 are “unacceptable” and a “historical mistake,” Aliyev said on April 24.

Aliyev and TErdoğan condemned Biden’s move during a phone call, the Azerbaijani Presidency said in a statement.

The Azerbaijani leader said the U.S. president’s remarks would “seriously damage cooperation in the region,” stressing that Baku will always stand by Ankara.

Aliyev’s statement came shortly after Biden called the events of 1915 a “genocide,” breaking American presidents’ long-held tradition of refraining from using the term.

Later, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Twitter that he spoke with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu about Biden's remarks.

Attempts to falsify and rewrite history and use it for political purposes are unacceptable, said Bayramov.

 

 

Myanmar shadow govt welcomes ASEAN call to end violence

Myanmar shadow gov't welcomes ASEAN call to end violence
Myanmar's shadow government of ousted lawmakers has welcomed a call by Southeast Asian leaders for an end to "military violence" after their crisis talks in Jakarta with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.
