Turkey's officials hold meeting to reverse brain drain

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Turkey's high advisory board chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a meeting on Feb. 18 in capital Ankara on reversing the brain drain to Turkey from all over the world.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a statement that the steps to be taken to encourage reverse brain drain were discussed in the meeting.

A discussion was also held to keep trained scientists within Turkey and also bring back those who went abroad, Altun stressed.

Possible contributions of private as well as public sector were also discussed in the meeting, he added.