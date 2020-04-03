Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 425, with 20,921 total cases

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 69 to 425 on April 3, while the number of confirmed cases from the disease rose by 2,786 to 20,921, the Health Minister said.

Speaking after a meeting with the Science Board, Fahrettin Koca said that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 20,921 as 2,786 more people tested positive for the virus in a day.

So far, a total of 484 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 1,251 patients are currently under intensive care units, Koca said.

The number of intubated patients was 867, according to the infographic shared by Koca.

He added that 16,160 tests had been carried out in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 141,716 since the outbreak began.

"The riskiest provinces are Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir, and Konya," Koca said. He said that the fatalities from the coronavirus occurred in 56 provinces out of 81.

Analyses show that a person carrying COVID-19 in Istanbul infects 16 others, the minister said.

Most coronavirus cases were registered in Istanbul - 12,231 cases, followed by 1,105 cases in the Aegean province of İzmir, 860 cases in Ankara, 601 cases in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, and 500 cases in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, according to the health minister.

The number of patients in the intensive care units of the hospitals was 1,251, while 

Koca also said that 484 people, who were diagnosed with coronavirus and treated in hospitals, recovered.

 

