Turkey will protect its rights, interests in E Med: Minister

ANKARA

Turkey has taken all measures to protect its rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean arising from international law in its maritime jurisdiction areas, the country's top defense official said on Aug. 11.

Addressing top Turkish commanders in a virtual conference, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said no dealings that excluded Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) could be implemented in the region and that Ankara would not allow any no fait accompli in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Akar reiterated that Turkish Navy warships accompanied and protected the offshore surveying activities of seismic research vessel Oruç Reis within Turkey's continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara on Aug. 11, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkey would issue new licenses for operations near the western borders of its continental shelf and continue “all sorts of seismic and drilling operations” in the area.



Çavuşoğlu said the Turkish administration demonstrated its goodwill in the region where tension has been high following the discovery of energy resources by making “temporary” gestures in line with the demands of Germany and some other European countries.

Last month, after Athens objected to Ankara's seismic survey in an area south of the island of Meis, or Kastellorizo, German diplomatic efforts helped defuse tensions between Turkey and Greece.

But Greece’s controversial move last week to sign a maritime delimitation agreement with Egypt, which Turkey says violates its continental shelf and maritime rights, has further sparked tensions between the two neighbors.

Turkey also announced on Aug. 10 that the Oruç Reis will conduct research in the region until Aug. 23.

Ankara accuses Greece of pursuing maximalist policies in the Eastern Mediterranean and underlines that its maritime claims violate Turkey’s sovereign rights.

Turkey has long contested the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the TRNC also has rights to the resources in the area.

Greece not to accept fait accompli: PM

Meanwhile, the Greek foreign minister on Aug. 11 asserted that Turkey’s legal activities carried out by Oruç Reis seismic research vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean "violate the Greek continental shelf.”

Speaking to reporters after meeting Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Nikos Dendias threatened Turkey, saying that Greece "will not accept a fait accompli, there will be no tolerance."

“We call on Turkey to leave the Greek continental shelf immediately,” said Dendias regardless of Turkey’s call on dialogue and negotiation.

Asserting that Turkey turned away from the modern understanding of the 21st century, he blamed Turkey for “acting insincerely.”

Dendias also said he had asked for an emergency meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss the issue.

