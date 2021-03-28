Turkey to start vaccinating people over 60

  • March 28 2021 10:43:00

Turkey to start vaccinating people over 60

ANKARA
Turkey to start vaccinating people over 60

Turkey will begin vaccinating people over 60 and some risk groups as daily infections climb, the country's health minister said on March 27.

Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter the spouses of people above 60 are also eligible. The risk groups included in this round of vaccinations are people with underlying conditions.

Turkey rolled out its vaccination program in January with CoronaVac by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac and has administered more than 14.6 million shots.

This week, the country also received approximately 1.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

As of March 18, the vaccinations of people who are older than 65 and health care workers have been completed, said Koca.

Aged 65 and above constitutes 9.5 percent of the population and was nearly 8 million in 2020, where the country is 66th among 167 countries in the ranking of elderly population ratio, according to Turkey's Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Turkey is among the most successful countries in saving the lives of the elderly in nursing and care homes, despite having a high number of coronavirus cases.

Thanks to effective measures taken in nursing and care homes, Turkey prevented outbreaks in facilities.

In the countries most affected by the pandemic, around 50 percent and more of all deaths from the virus are from the elderly living in nursing homes, according to Turkey's Director of Services for the Disabled and Elderly.

According to the directorate, in Turkey, less than 10 percent of coronavirus-related deaths occurred in nursing and care homes.

The country started to implement measures in care homes in February 2020 by restricting visits and monitoring temperatures of residents at least four times a day.

In April 2020, all facilities serving the elderly were instructed to switch to a 14-day fixed shift system and COVID-19 tests were conducted on personnel coming from outside and going out.

If one tests positive for the virus, that individual is treated at the hospital. Those who got their treatment process is completed are followed up in isolation institutions for 14 days after they are discharged from the hospital.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Prosecutor shot in head during birthday party

    Prosecutor shot in head during birthday party

  2. Waterfall feeding world-famous valley in danger of drying out

    Waterfall feeding world-famous valley in danger of drying out

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,923 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,179,115

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,923 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,179,115

  4. Turkish president meets Qatari foreign minister in Istanbul

    Turkish president meets Qatari foreign minister in Istanbul

  5. UN appointment on Cyprus highly unfortunate: Turkey

    UN appointment on Cyprus highly unfortunate: Turkey
Recommended
3 PKK terrorists neutralized by Turkish intel in N Iraq

3 PKK terrorists neutralized by Turkish intel in N Iraq
Turkish, German interior ministers hold security talks

Turkish, German interior ministers hold security talks
Turkey condemns violence against Myanmar protesters

Turkey condemns violence against Myanmar protesters
Turkish president shares Passover greetings

Turkish president shares Passover greetings
Top Turkish, US officials discuss Afghan peace talks

Top Turkish, US officials discuss Afghan peace talks
Turkish president meets Qatari foreign minister in Istanbul

Turkish president meets Qatari foreign minister in Istanbul

WORLD Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat

Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat

Efforts to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal have allowed its stern and rudder to move, but it remains unclear when the vessel will be refloated, the head of the canal authority said on March 27.
ECONOMY Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister

Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister

Turkey has approved development plans for a huge canal on the edge of Istanbul, Environment Minister Murat Kurum said on March 27.
SPORTS Turkey flying high in bid for World Cup berth

Turkey flying high in bid for World Cup berth

Ozan Tufan scored two superb goals and Çağlar Söyüncü added another in a comfortable 3-0 win over Norway 3-0 in a World Cup qaulfiying Group G game on March 27 as Turkey maintained its perfect record in the campaign.