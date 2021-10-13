Turkey to rid northern Syria of terror groups, says foreign minister

  • October 13 2021 13:11:00

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Oct. 13 said the PKK, and its Syrian offshoot YPG, are targeting Turkey and Ankara is not going to watch the developments as a mere spectator.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference in Turkey's capital Ankara with Denis Moncada Colindres, the minister of foreign affairs of Nicaragua.

“Turkey will do whatever it takes to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria,” Çavuşoğlu said, referring to the YPG/PKK, which repeatedly targets Turkish forces in the region.

Two Turkish special operation police officers were recently killed when the terror group struck an armed vehicle with a guided missile.

Russia, U.S. are also responsible for YPG/PKK attacks on Turkey as they have not fulfilled their promises,” the minister said.

