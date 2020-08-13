Turkey to delay return to classrooms by nearly a month

ANKARA- Agence France-Presse

Students will return to classrooms in Turkey in late September nearly a month after the start of the new academic year, the government announced on Aug. 12, as daily coronavirus cases remain above 1,000.

Turkish officials are worried as the daily figures rose from around 900 to over 1,000 confirmed cases on August 4 and have not dropped below four digits since then.

But the number is well below the peak of more than 5,000 daily cases in April.

"Schools will re-open with distance learning on August 31," Education Minister Ziya Selçuk told reporters in Ankara.

It is hoped that a gradual return to classrooms will be possible from September 21, he added.

Selçuk said the decision is based on advice from the scientific committee advising the government, which met on Aug. 12 before the minister’s formal announcement.

Schools and universities were shut down in March along with most public spaces as Turkish authorities rushed to prevent the virus outbreak.

Officials then decided to keep them shut for the rest of the academic year.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca warned on Aug. 12 that "strict measures we do not want to endure again could be brought back if the rise continues at this speed".

Before restrictions were lifted in May and June, the Turkish authorities shut down public spaces such as cafes, restaurants, barbershops and shopping malls, and banned intercity travel.