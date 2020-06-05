Turkey to impose 2-day COVID-19 curfew in 15 provinces

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey will impose a two-day curfew in 15 provinces beginning midnight on June 5 in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Interior Ministry said Thursday that the curfew will be in effect in Ankara as well as Istanbul, İzmir, Balıkesir, Bursa, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Manisa, Sakarya, Samsun, Van and Zonguldak.

Ahead of the curfew, markets, grocery stores, greengrocers and butchers will continue to operate until 23.00 local time (2000GMT) on June 5, the statement said.

The same establishments will continue to operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time (0700-1400GMT) on June 6 but will close on June 7.

Bakeries will remain open during the curfew while restaurants will only offer takeaway services.

The first curfew was declared from April 11-12 and was followed by subsequent ones in recent weeks.