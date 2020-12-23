Turkey to continue exploration in east Med until June 15

  • December 23 2020 08:58:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey has issued another navigational telex, or Navtex, for the area in the Eastern Mediterranean where it will conduct seismic research activities. 

According to Dec. 22’s announcement, the mission, which will be carried out by the Oruç Reis seismic research vessel, will continue until June 15, 2021.

A Navtex is a maritime communications system that allows ships to inform other vessels about their presence in an area as well as other information.

The Oruç Reis will carry out seismic studies in the Eastern Mediterranean together with two other vessels, the Ataman and Cengiz Han.

It will conduct various geological, geophysical, hydrographic and oceanographic surveys, especially of the continental shelf, while also searching for natural resources.

The Oruç Reis vessel had returned to Turkey's southern port of Antalya on Nov. 29.

Ankara has consistently opposed Greece's efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone based on small islands near Turkish shores, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

Turkey has also said that energy resources near the island of Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus.

