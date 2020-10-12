Turkey to conduct seismic survey in eastern Mediterranean

  • October 12 2020 09:18:00

ANKARA
Turkey on Oct. 12 announced plans to send the research ship at the center of an energy rights row with Greece to the eastern Mediterranean again.

The Turkish navy said the Oruç Reis vessel would carry out activities in the region, including the south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo, from Monday until October 22 in a message sent to the maritime alert system NAVTEX.    

The Oruç Reis will carry out seismic studies in the Eastern Mediterranean together with two other vessels, the Ataman and Cengiz Han.

The research ship is capable of conducting all kinds of geological, geophysical, hydrographic and oceanographic surveys, especially of the continental shelf and natural resource searches.

In August, Turkey resumed energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean after Greece and Egypt signed a controversial maritime delimitation deal, spurning Turkey's goodwill gesture in halting its search.

Declaring the Greek-Egyptian deal "null and void," Turkey authorized the Oruç Reis to continue its activities in an area within Turkey's continental shelf.

Turkey has consistently opposed Greece's efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone based on small islands near Turkish shores, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

Ankara has also said energy resources near Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus.

