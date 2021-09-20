Turkey taking leading role against Islamophobia: Erdoğan

  • September 20 2021 08:59:00

Turkey taking leading role against Islamophobia: Erdoğan

NEW YORK-Anadolu Agency
Turkey taking leading role against Islamophobia: Erdoğan

Turkey is taking a leading role in the fight against Islamophobia on international platforms, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sept. 19.

"We are fighting against a more deadly and sneaky virus. This virus, which is as dangerous as the coronavirus, is called Islamophobia," Erdoğan said at a gathering organized by the Turkish American National Steering Committee in New York City.

"This virus is spreading very quickly in countries that have been portrayed as cradles of democracy and freedom for years," he said.

He noted that Islamophobia has turned into a trend that disrupts Muslims' daily lives and threatens social peace.

The president cited the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the U.N., among others, where Turkey has been working on efforts against Islamophobia.

"We are [also] backing every kind of effort to eliminate all threats to our religion and our Muslim brothers," the president added.

He also called for support from American Muslims in Turkey's fight.

Erdoğan has arrived in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly's 76th session Tuesday, where world leaders will give their annual speeches.

Before his address, the president briefly visited the soon-to-open Türkevi Center located at 821 First Avenue in Manhattan across from U.N. headquarters.

He said the 36-story skyscraper is a "monument of pride" that will function not only as a home for Turks but also for the Muslim American community.

The building, which uses traditional Turkish architectural motifs, especially from the Seljuk Empire, rises to the sky in the shape of a tulip and can be seen from downtown Manhattan, the East River and Long Island.

It was designed as a symbolic skyscraper that will add to the skyline of New York, one of the world’s most iconic cities, and reflect Turkish culture, history and diversity.

'True face' of terror groups

In his remarks, Erdoğan also touched on terror groups - the PKK, YPG and FETÖ - whose supporters are finding a base in the US.

He called on members of the Turkish American community to continue to inform their American counterparts about the true face of these terror organizations.

"No matter how big it is, no lie can stand against the sun of truth," said Erdoğan, and highlighted unity against such groups.

Turning to the FETÖ group, Erdoğan reiterated that it is a bloody terror group that hides its dark face under the guise of deception.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

TURKEY Pregnant women deaths from virus worry experts

Pregnant women deaths from virus worry experts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night

    Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night

  2. Carmakers dominate Turkey's top exporters list

    Carmakers dominate Turkey's top exporters list

  3. Turkey never has hesitations regarding humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: Erdoğan

    Turkey never has hesitations regarding humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: Erdoğan

  4. Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

    Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

  5. Famous hijab-wearing model visits Istanbul, praises Turkish hamam

    Famous hijab-wearing model visits Istanbul, praises Turkish hamam
Recommended
Turkish, US army chiefs meet at NATO meeting in Athens

Turkish, US army chiefs meet at NATO meeting in Athens
Ankara pursues dialogue, cooperation in Black Sea: VP Oktay

Ankara pursues 'dialogue, cooperation' in Black Sea: VP Oktay
FM Çavuşoğlu meets Turkish Cypriot counterpart in New York

FM Çavuşoğlu meets Turkish Cypriot counterpart in New York
Turkey never has hesitations regarding humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: Erdoğan

Turkey never has hesitations regarding humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: Erdoğan
Ankara blasts ‘biased’ declaration of EUs Med9 countries

Ankara blasts ‘biased’ declaration of EU's Med9 countries
Turkish, Serbian presidents meet in Istanbul

Turkish, Serbian presidents meet in Istanbul
WORLD Volcano erupts on Spain’s Canary Islands

Volcano erupts on Spain’s Canary Islands

The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain’s Canary Islands on Sept. 19, spewing out lava, ash and a huge column of smoke after days of increased seismic activity and forcing the evacuation of around 5,000 local people, authorities said.
ECONOMY Turkey’s biggest aero event set to kick off

Turkey’s biggest aero event set to kick off

Teknofest, Turkey’s largest aerospace and technology gathering and the world’s second-biggest aviation event, will kick off on Sept. 21 in Istanbul.

SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig title hopefuls Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe suffered their first defeats of the season over the weekend while defending champion Beşiktaş stayed atop the standings on goal difference.