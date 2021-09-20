Turkey taking leading role against Islamophobia: Erdoğan

NEW YORK-Anadolu Agency

Turkey is taking a leading role in the fight against Islamophobia on international platforms, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sept. 19.

"We are fighting against a more deadly and sneaky virus. This virus, which is as dangerous as the coronavirus, is called Islamophobia," Erdoğan said at a gathering organized by the Turkish American National Steering Committee in New York City.

"This virus is spreading very quickly in countries that have been portrayed as cradles of democracy and freedom for years," he said.

He noted that Islamophobia has turned into a trend that disrupts Muslims' daily lives and threatens social peace.

The president cited the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the U.N., among others, where Turkey has been working on efforts against Islamophobia.

"We are [also] backing every kind of effort to eliminate all threats to our religion and our Muslim brothers," the president added.

He also called for support from American Muslims in Turkey's fight.

Erdoğan has arrived in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly's 76th session Tuesday, where world leaders will give their annual speeches.

Before his address, the president briefly visited the soon-to-open Türkevi Center located at 821 First Avenue in Manhattan across from U.N. headquarters.

He said the 36-story skyscraper is a "monument of pride" that will function not only as a home for Turks but also for the Muslim American community.

The building, which uses traditional Turkish architectural motifs, especially from the Seljuk Empire, rises to the sky in the shape of a tulip and can be seen from downtown Manhattan, the East River and Long Island.

It was designed as a symbolic skyscraper that will add to the skyline of New York, one of the world’s most iconic cities, and reflect Turkish culture, history and diversity.

'True face' of terror groups

In his remarks, Erdoğan also touched on terror groups - the PKK, YPG and FETÖ - whose supporters are finding a base in the US.

He called on members of the Turkish American community to continue to inform their American counterparts about the true face of these terror organizations.

"No matter how big it is, no lie can stand against the sun of truth," said Erdoğan, and highlighted unity against such groups.

Turning to the FETÖ group, Erdoğan reiterated that it is a bloody terror group that hides its dark face under the guise of deception.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.