Turkey sends medical aid to Chad

  • May 26 2020 11:01:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A Turkish plane carrying medical supplies departed from the capital Ankara for Chad on May 26 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The boxes containing the aid carried a message for the people of Chad.

"After hopelessness, there is so much hope, and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun,” it said, quoting the words of 13th-century Sufi poet Jalaluddin Rumi.

Turkey has helped at least 55 countries, including Italy, Spain and the U.K., and remains the world's third-largest provider of humanitarian aid during the pandemic.

